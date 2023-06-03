Arctic sea ice under threat

The above image shows high temperature anomalies over the Arctic on June 3, 2023.
The above image shows that the sea surface temperatures on the North Atlantic (SST NA 0-60N, 0-80W) was 21.9°C on June 2, 2023 (black line), much higher than the SST on June 3, 2022 (orange).
SST NA reached a record high of 24.9°C in early September 2022, and this high temperature occurred while La Niña suppressed the temperature. This time, El Niño is on the way.
Sea ice concentration is getting lower in many places and there is open water in parts of the Beaufort Sea and Baffin Bay, as illustrated by the Uni of Bremen image on the right.
The image on the right, from polarportal.dk, shows very low Arctic sea ice volume on June 2, 2023, much lower than the volume on the same date for any of the four previous years.
The next image on the right, also from the Uni of Bremen, shows Arctic sea ice thickness.
The next image on the right, also from the Uni of Bremen, shows Arctic sea ice thickness.
click on images to enlarge
As discussed in earlier posts such as this one, conditions are dire:
• Earth's energy imbalance is at record high
• emissions are at record high
• greenhouse gas concentrations are at record high
• temperatures are very high, especially in the Arctic
• North Atlantic sea surface temperature is at record high
• sea ice is very vulnerable
• the Jet Stream is strongly deformed
Furthermore, El Niño is on the way, sunspots are higher than predicted and the Tonga submarine volcano did add large amounts of water vapor high into the atmosphere.
All this looks set to jointly result in massive loss of Arctic sea ice over the coming months, with loss of the latent heat buffer and loss of albedo threatening to trigger eruption of methane from the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, as has been described many times before, such as in this post, in this post and in this post.
Latent heat loss, feedback #14 on the Feedbacks page
see the Extinction page
In addition, there are further events and developments that could unfold and make things even worse.
The upcoming temperature rise on land on the Northern Hemisphere could be of such a severity that much traffic, transport and industrial activity will grind to a halt, resulting in a reduction in cooling aerosols that are now masking the full wrath of global heating. Without these cooling aerosols, the temperature is projected to rise strongly, while there could be an additional temperature rise due to an increase in warming aerosols and gases as a result of more biomass and waste burning and forest fires. Furthermore, as traffic slows down, there will be less nitrogen oxide emissions, which could result in less hydroxyl to curtail methane.
The bar on the right depicts the threat, as discussed at the Extinction page.
In conclusion, the situation is dire and calls for support for a Climate Emergency Declaration.
