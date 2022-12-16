The short lifespan of technological civilizations and the future of Homo sapiens

Andrew Glikson A/Professor Andrew Glikson



Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences

The University of New South Wales,

Kensington NSW 2052 Australia

16 December 2022





Books:The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary EvolutionThe Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early EarthClimate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the AnthropoceneThe Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse EarthEvolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event HorizonFrom Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and IntelligenceAsteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to AustraliaThe Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate CatastropheThe Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction