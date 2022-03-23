From a Miocene-like CO2 level of ~420 ppm to irreversible climate change

by Andrew Glikson





The image below, adapted from NOAA , shows CO₂ and other greenhouse gases such as methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O) rising from 280 ppm CO₂e in 1700 to 504 ppm CO₂e in 2021. This figure of 504 ppm CO₂e could be much higher when applying a short horizon to calculate methane's Global Warming Potential.









CO₂ levels have been rising from ~315 ppm in 1950 to ~419 ppm in 2022, at an average growth rate of some 1.44 ppm/year accelerating to about 2.5 ppm/year recently.













Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Glikson



Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences

The University of New South Wales,

Kensington NSW 2052 Australia

Books:

The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary Evolution

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400763272

The Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early Earth

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319079073

Climate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the Anthropocene

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319225111

The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319572369

Evolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event Horizon

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400773318

From Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and Intelligence

https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030106027

Asteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to Australia

https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783319745442

The Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate Catastrophe

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030547332

The Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030754679 Books:The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary EvolutionThe Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early EarthClimate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the AnthropoceneThe Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse EarthEvolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event HorizonFrom Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and IntelligenceAsteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to AustraliaThe Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate CatastropheThe Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction