Accelerating global warming and amplifying feedbacks: The imperative of CO₂ drawdown

Figure 2. A. Observed and forecast monthly and annual CO2 concentrations at Mauna Loa.

Observations from the Scripps CO2 program, forecasts from Met Office. Credit: Met Office.

B. Measured and forecast monthly CO2 concentrations at Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii.

Black line: measurements by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. Solid red line

with vertical uncertainty bars: forecast by the Met Office, including the revised forecast for 2020

issued in May 2020 accounting for reduced global emissions due to societal responses to Covid-19.

The forecast uncertainty estimate is ± 0.6 ppm. Dotted red line: original Met Office forecast for

2020 issued in January 2020, not accounting for Covid-related emissions reductions.

Horizontal dashed blue line: 417 ppm, a 50% increase above 278 ppm, the level in 1750-1800

from ice core records.