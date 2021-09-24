The dilemma of climate scientists - by Andrew Glikson





“in private conversations, many climate scientists express far greater concern at the progression

of global warming and its consequences than they do in public” - Andrew Glikson (2016)

Figure 1. 1880-2020 temperature anomalies relative to the 1951-1980 base line (NASA, NOAA, Hadley, Berkeley)

Many climate change models, including by the IPCC, appear to neglect or minimize the amplifying feedbacks of global warming, which are pushing temperatures upward in a chain reaction-like process , as projected by Wally Broecker and others A climate chain reaction is believed to have pertained about 55 million years ago (Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum [PETM]).During the Anthropocene (post-1750 and in particular post-1900) greenhouse gas and temperature growth rates levels exceeded those of the PETM and of the end of the last glacial termination (LGT). During 2010-2020 an acceleration of global warming is reflected by an anomalous rise in greenhouse gas levels and temperatures (Figure 1).

According to Peter Ward and others early examples of mass extinctions triggered by biological processes were related to ocean anoxia and acidification leading to CH4 and H2S release by “purple” and “green” algae and sulphur bacteria. Likewise, anthropogenic global warming constitutes a geological/biological process for which the originating organisms (humans) have not to date been able to discover an effective method of control.





Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Glikson



Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences

The University of New South Wales,

Kensington NSW 2052 Australia

