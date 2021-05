Methane and the mass extinction of species

Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Glikson

It is not clear how tracking toward + 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century can be arrested. A level of +4°C above pre-industrial temperature endangers the very life support systems of the planet. The geological record indicates past global heating events on a scale and rate analogous to the present have led to mass extinctions of species . According to Professor Will Steffen, Australia’s top climate scientist “ we are already deep into the trajectory towards collapse ”. While many scientists are discouraged by the extreme rate of global heating, it is left to a heroic young girl to warn the world of the greatest calamity since a large asteroid impacted Earth some 66 million years ago

