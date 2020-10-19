Earthquake hits Alaska October 19, 2020

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale hit Alaska (blue circle on map) on October 19, 2020 20:54 UTC.
The image shows a screenshot taken October 19, 2020 11:30 pm UTC featuring earthquakes over past 7 days, with the M7.5 earthquake showing up in blue and the other earthquakes colored by age, i.e. hour (red), day (orange) and week (yellow).
Such huge earthquakes can cause tsunamis.
In the Arctic, such huge earthquakes also come with the danger that they will destabilize methane hydrates at the seafloor which can cause huge amounts of methane to erupt.
The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan.
Links
• USGS - M 7.5 - 91 km SE of Sand Point, Alaska - 2020-10-19 20:54:40 (UTC)
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000c9hg/executive
• USGS - Earthquakes map
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map
• Seismic Events
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/seismic-events.html
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html