Forest fires cause high emissions in Oregon

The map below shows the location of these peak levels at the red marker.
On September 12, 2020, a horrifying peak level of 126,728 ppb is forecast to occur at that same spot at 21:00 UTC.
As the image below shows, sulfur dioxide levels are forecast to be as high as 5056.4 µg/m³ on September 12, 2020, at 23:00 UTC.
On September 13, 2020, very high carbon dioxide levels are forecast to cover a huge area, with peak levels as high as 82,715 ppb at 07:00 UTC, as the image below shows.
The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan.
