Why stronger winds over the North Atlantic are so dangerous

|Wind and temperature on February 8, 2020 at 18:00 UTC, near sea level (~100m, at 1000hPa)
|Wind on February 8, 2020 at 18:00 UTC, at 250 hPa (jet stream)
So, why are stronger winds over the North Atlantic so dangerous?
A recent study found increased kinetic energy in about 76% of the upper 2,000 meters of global oceans, as a result of intensification of surface winds since the 1990s.
As oceans heat up, more water evaporates from the sea surface. This evaporation will cool the sea surface somewhat, thus making that the sea surface can be colder that the water underneath the sea surface. Some of the water vapor will return to the ocean in the form of precipitation, but for each degree Celsius of warming, the atmosphere will hold 7% more water vapor, so much of the water vapor will remain in the atmosphere.
Much of the water vapor will also get blown further along the path of the Gulf Stream in the direction toward the Arctic before precipitating, thus contributing - along with meltwater - to the formation of a cold freshwater lid at the surface of the ocean.
Stronger winds along the path of the Gulf Stream can make huge amounts of warm, salty water travel underneath this cold freshwater lid toward the Arctic, pushing up temperatures and salinity levels at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean and threatening to destabilize methane hydrates that are contained in sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean.
In summary, stronger winds can trigger huge eruptions of methane. Another recent study found that Arctic permafrost thaw plays a greater role in climate change than previously estimated. All this should be reason to take strong action to reduce this danger.
Emissions keep rising
Sadly, emissions show no sign of decline. Releases of carbon dioxide appear to be at their highest on record, looking at the recent levels at Mauna Loa, Hawaii (image below). Since an annual global peak is typically reached in May, we can expect even higher levels over the coming months.
The situation at Barrow, Alaska, doesn't look better, as illustrated by the image below.
The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan.
