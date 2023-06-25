Extreme heat stress

High Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is forecast to hit the Southeastern United States over the next few days. The image below shows a forecast for June 29, 2023, 18 UTC with WBGT as high as 34°C (93°F) forecast for a location near Jackson, Mississippi, of WBGT up to 34°C (93°F).

[ click on images to enlarge ]

WBGT is a measure used by weather.gov to warn about expected heat stress when in direct sunlight. It estimates the effect of temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation on humans using a combination of temperatures from three thermometers:

A Wet bulb measures the temperature read by a thermometer covered in a wet cloth. As water evaporates from the cloth, evaporation cools the thermometer. This mirrors how the human body cools itself with sweat.

A black globe is used to measure solar radiation. Solar radiation heats the globe and wind blowing across it cools the globe.

A Dry bulb calculates the air temperature measured in the shade. It is the temperature you would see on your thermometer outside.

As the EPA animation on the right illustrates, a relatively small rise in average temperature can result in a lot more hot and extremely hot weather.





The three images underneath, from the IPCC , show the effect on extreme temperatures when (a) the mean temperature increases, (b) the variance increases, and (c) when both the mean and variance increase for a normal distribution of temperature.



The thermodynamic



As temperatures and humidity levels keep rising, there comes a point where the wind factor no longer matters, in the sense that wind can no longer provide cooling.



Once the wet-bulb temperature reaches 35°C, one can no longer lose heat by perspiration, even in strong wind, but instead one will start gaining heat from the air beyond a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C. The thermodynamic wet-bulb temperature is determined by temperature, humidity and pressure (hPa), and it is the lowest temperature that can be achieved by evaporative cooling of a water-wetted ventilated surface.As temperatures and humidity levels keep rising, there comes a point where the wind factor no longer matters, in the sense that wind can no longer provide cooling.Once the wet-bulb temperature reaches 35°C, one can no longer lose heat by perspiration, even in strong wind, but instead one will start gaining heat from the air beyond a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C.









The image below shows high readings on the Misery Index for parts of Pakistan, the 'feels like' temperature at nullschool.net. On June 22, 2023, an air temperature of 45.4°C (113.7°F) and a relative humidity of 25% resulted in 'feels like' temperatures as high as 51°C (123.7°F) at the area marked by the green circle. The 'Misery Index' is the perceived air temperature as a combination of wind chill and heat index (which combines air temperature and relative humidity, in shaded areas).The image below shows high readings on the Misery Index for parts of Pakistan, the 'feels like' temperature at nullschool.net. On June 22, 2023, an air temperature of 45.4°C (113.7°F) and a relative humidity of 25% resulted in 'feels like' temperatures as high as 51°C (123.7°F) at the area marked by the green circle.









