High Temperatures October 2020





Arctic sea ice was at record low extent for the time of year again.





Sea ice area was also at a record low for the time of year, as illustrated by the image below, showing the situation up to October 9, 2020.

Arctic sea ice volume has been very low, as illustrated by the image below showing volume up to September 30, 2020.















These high temperatures leave little or no opportunity for sea ice to build up thickness over the next few months, meaning there will be little or no buffer to consume incoming heat, as temperatures start to rise again early next year.

Without such a buffer, a rapid temperature rise of the Arctic Ocean can be expected to take place, threatening to destabilize methane contained in sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean. The image on the right shows a forecast for October 17, 2020, 21Z, run October 11, 2020 18Z. Very high temperatures are visible over the Arctic Ocean, while the Arctic as a whole shows an anomaly of 5.5°C compared to 1979-2000.



The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action, as described in the





