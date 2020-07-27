Arctic sea ice could disappear completely within two months' time

[ click on images to enlarge ]



The navy.mil animation below was run on July 24, 2020, and shows sea ice thickness over 30 days (last 8 frames are forecasts for July 25 - August 1, 2020).









Here's another indication that the buffer is disappearing fast. North of Greenland and of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, some 700 km from the North Pole, sea ice is disappearing, precisely where the thickest sea ice used to be located.









In summary, Arctic sea ice may disappear completely over the next two months, for a number of reasons:



• Low Arctic sea ice extent;

• Low Arctic sea ice thickness;

• High ocean temperature;

• High greenhouse gas levels and high temperatures over the Arctic;

• Distorted jet stream causing extreme weather such as storms resulting in sea ice collapse.

The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan





