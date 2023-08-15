The image below shows that the World Sea Surface Temperature (60°South - 60°North) reached a new daily record high on August 13, 2023. As the image also shows, the sea surface temperature over the past few months has been much higher than in any other year on record.

The image below shows NASA data for Monthly mean global surface temperature anomalies (open ocean) vs 1901-1930. The ochre trend, based on January 1900-July 2023 data, indicates that the latent heat tipping point was crossed in 2021 and the seafloor methane tipping point may be crossed by the end of 2033. Both trends extend into the future for 15 years, but the red trend is based on July 2008-July 2023 data and better reflects El Niño and other variables, and this red trend indicates that the latent heat tipping point was crossed in 2023 and the seafloor methane tipping point may be crossed later this year.

[ click on images to enlarge ]

Sea ice constitutes a latent heat buffer, consuming incoming heat as it melts. Loss of this buffer is linked to subsequent destabilization of methane hydrates. So, there are two tipping points that are linked, and the latent heat tipping point gets crossed in the Arctic before the seafloor methane tipping point gets reached.









The danger is that further heat will destabilize hydrates in these sediments, leading to explosive eruptions of methane, as its volume increases 160 to 180-fold when leaving the hydrates, and resulting in huge eruptions of methane both from the destabilizing hydrates and from methane that is present in the form of free gas underneath the hydrates.



[ from earlier post, click on images to enlarge ]

The above image, from an As the temperature of the Arctic Ocean keeps rising, more heat can reach sediments located at the seafloor, since much of the Arctic Ocean is very shallow and sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean can contain vast amounts of methane.The danger is that further heat will destabilize hydrates in these sediments, leading to explosive eruptions of methane, as its volume increases 160 to 180-fold when leaving the hydrates, and resulting in huge eruptions of methane both from the destabilizing hydrates and from methane that is present in the form of free gas underneath the hydrates.The above image, from an earlier post , illustrates that warnings have been given before about the danger of these two tipping points getting crossed in the Arctic. In the above image, the trends are based on annual sea surface temperature data for the Northern Hemisphere. The seafloor methane tipping point is estimated to get crossed when the ocean temperature anomaly on the Northern Hemisphere goes beyond 1.35°C above its long term average.





As illustrated by the image below, the sea surface temperature of the North Atlantic Ocean has for months been very much higher than it was in previous years. Eight causes behind this have been discussed in an earlier post . The image below shows the situation on August 13, 2023, when the North Atlantic sea surface temperature reached another record high.











The image below illustrates how incoming ocean heat that previously was consumed in the process of melting of the sea ice, is now causing the water of the Arctic Ocean to heat up, with more heat reaching the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, which has seas that in many places are very shallow.

[ Latent heat loss, feedback #14 on the Feedbacks page ]

Further adding to the danger is that destabilization of methane hydrates can cause huge amounts of methane to erupt with great force in the form of plumes. Consequently, little of the methane can be broken down in the water by microbes, while there is very little hydroxyl in the atmosphere over the Arctic Ocean to break down the methane that enters the atmosphere.















Climate Emergency Declaration

A catastrophe of unimaginable proportions is unfolding. Life is disappearing from Earth and runaway heating could destroy all life. At 5°C heating, most life on Earth will have disappeared. When looking only at near-term human extinction, 3°C will likely suffice.



The situation is dire and is getting more dire every day, which calls for a





Links



• Climate Reanalyzer - daily sea surface temperature

https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/sst_daily



• NASA - GISS Surface Temperature Analysis • Climate Reanalyzer - daily sea surface temperature• NASA - GISS Surface Temperature Analysis https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/graphs_v4/customize.html



• University of Bremen - Arctic sea ice

https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/start



• NOAA - Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, United States

https://gml.noaa.gov/dv/iadv/graph.php?code=BRW&program=ccgg&type=ts



• Sea surface temperature at record high

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/03/sea-surface-temperature-at-record-high.html • University of Bremen - Arctic sea ice• NOAA - Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, United States• Sea surface temperature at record high

• Record high North Atlantic sea surface temperature https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/07/record-high-north-atlantic-sea-surface-temperature.html

• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html



A catastrophe of unimaginable proportions is unfolding. Life is disappearing from Earth and runaway heating could destroy all life. At 5°C heating, most life on Earth will have disappeared. When looking only at near-term human extinction, 3°C will likely suffice.The situation is dire and is getting more dire every day, which calls for a Climate Emergency Declaration and implementation of comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan with an update at Transforming Society • Record high North Atlantic sea surface temperature• Climate Plan• Transforming Society• Climate Emergency Declaration





In the video below , Guy McPherson describes the dire situation.