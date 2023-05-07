The above image is from a recent analysis by Karina von Schuckmann et al. and shows that the Earth is heating up, as outgoing radiation is suppressed. More and more extra heat is kept captive on Earth and gets stored mainly in oceans (89%), with smaller proportions getting stored on land (6-5%), in the cryosphere (4%) and in the atmosphere (1-2%). The image also shows another change: 1% more heat gets stored in the atmosphere while 1% less gets stored on land for the period going back to 1971, compared to the period going back to 2006.





What could cause that change? Most heat on land is stored in the ground (90 %), with inland water bodies accounting for 0.7 % and permafrost thawing accounting for 9 %. This raises fears that water that was previously present in the ground, is increasingly moving into the atmosphere, as a warming atmosphere holds more water vapor ( 7% more water vapor for every 1°C warming ). This further amplifies the temperature rise, since water vapor is a potent greenhouse gas and it also constitutes a tipping point, the Land Evaporation Tipping Point, since at some stage water will no longer be available for further evaporation from land, and the rise in land surface temperature will accelerate accordingly.





Loss of ice constitutes several further tipping points. About a quarter of the 4% heat consumed by the cryosphere goes into melting glaciers. Disappearance of glaciers could be coined the Glaciers Tipping Point, since from that point heat can no longer go into melting the glacier and will instead go elsewhere.



Similarly, about a quarter of the 4% heat consumed by the cryosphere goes into melting Arctic sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice also constitute a tipping point, since incoming heat will from that point on instead go into the Arctic.



So, will there be Arctic sea ice left in September 2023?





