Terrifying Arctic greenhouse gas levels continue

Very high methane levels continue to be recorded at Barrow, Alaska, as illustrated by the image below, showing monthly averages.
And carbon dioxide levels also continue to be very high at Barrow, Alaska, as illustrated by the image below, showing daily averages.
The situation is dire and calls for the most comprehensive and effective action, as described at the Climate Plan.
Links
• CAMS, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service
https://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/charts/cams
• Carbon Cycle Gases, NOAA, Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, United States
https://gml.noaa.gov/dv/iadv/graph.php?code=BRW
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html