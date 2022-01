Terrifying Arctic greenhouse gas levels continue

Very high methane levels continue to be recorded at Barrow, Alaska, as illustrated by the image below, showing monthly averages.





And carbon dioxide levels also continue to be very high at Barrow, Alaska, as illustrated by the image below, showing daily averages.









Very high greenhouse gas levels continue to show up over the Arctic. The image below, created with a Copernicus forecast for January 4, 2022, 03 UTC, shows methane at 500 hPa (equivalent to 500 mb).The situation is dire and calls for the most comprehensive and effective action, as described at the Climate Plan