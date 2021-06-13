Could temperatures keep rising?

Orbital changes are responsible for Milankovitch cycles that make Earth move in and out of periods of glaciation, or Ice Ages. Summer insolation on the Northern Hemisphere reached a peak some 10,500 years ago, in line with the Milankovitch cycles, and insolation has since gradually decreased.





Summer insolation on the Northern Hemisphere in red and in langleys

per day (left axis, adapted from Walker, 2008). One langley is 1 cal/cm²

(thermochemical calorie per square centimeter), or 41840 J/m² (joules

per square meter), or about 11.622 Wh/m² (watt-hours per square meter).

In blue is the mean annual sea surface temperature, given as the difference

from the temperature over the last 1000 years (right axis, from Bova, 2021).

Snow and ice cover acting as a buffer





snow and ice cause sunlight to get reflected back into space

energy from sunlight is consumed in the process of melting snow and ice, and thawing permafrost

meltwater from sea ice and runoff from melting glaciers and thawing permafrost cools oceans.

In other words, the snow and ice cover acted as a buffer, moderating the temperature rise. While this buffer has declined over time, it is still exercizing this moderation today, be it that the speed at which this buffer is reducing in size is accelerating, as illustrated by the image below, showing the rise of the sea surface temperature on the Northern Hemisphere.





Will the snow and ice cover ever grow back?





More recently, the temperature rise has been fueled by emissions caused by people. While emission of greenhouse gases did rise strongly since the start of the Industrial Revolution, the rise in emission of greenhouse gases by people had already started some 7,000 years ago with the rise in modern agriculture and associated deforestation, as illustrated by the image below, based on Ruddiman et al. (2015)







The temperature has risen accordingly since those times. At the start of the Industrial Revolution, as the image at the top shows, temperatures already had risen by 0.3°C, compared to some 6000 years before the Industrial Revolution started. When also taking into account that the temperature would have fallen naturally (i.e. in the absence of these emissions), the early temperature rise caused by people may well be twice as much.



Temperatures could keep rising for many years, for a number of reasons:



• Paris Agreement

• IPCC AR5 Synthesis Report — Figure 2.8

• IPCC AR5 Report, Summary For Policymakers

• Most Important Message Ever

• Radiative forcing of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide: A significant revision of the methane radiative forcing - by M. Etminan et al.

• When Will We Die?

• Possible climate transitions from breakup of stratocumulus decks under greenhouse warming - by Tapio Schneider et al.

• A World Without Clouds

How close are we to the temperature tipping point of the terrestrial biosphere? - by Katharyn Duffy et al. https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/3/eaay1052

What Carbon Budget? https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2021/01/what-carbon-budget.html



• 2020: Hottest Year On Record

Overshoot or Omnicide? https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2021/03/overshoot-or-omnicide.html



• Confirm Methane's Importance

Arctic Ocean invaded by hot, salty water https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2021/05/arctic-ocean-invaded-by-hot-salty-water.html



• Greenhouse gas levels keep rising at accelerating rates

Greenhouse gas levels keep rising at accelerating rates https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2021/06/greenhouse-gas-levels-keep-rising-at-accelerating-rates.html



Climate Plan https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html

While temperatures rose rapidly, especially before the insolation peak was reached, the speed at which temperatures rose was moderated by the snow and ice cover, in a number of ways:• Earth is on the edge of runaway warming