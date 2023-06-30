Arctic sea ice under threat - update 5

The NASA Worldview satellite image below shows Arctic sea ice on June 29, 2023, with the North Pole on the left.









The Uni of Bremen image below shows Arctic sea ice thickness on June 28, 2023.









The danger is that, as El Niño strengthens, there will be massive loss of Arctic sea ice over the coming months, with water in the Arctic Ocean heating up strongly due to loss of the latent heat buffer and loss of albedo , while huge amounts of ocean heat keep entering the Arctic Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.





The image below shows that the North Atlantic sea surface temperature was 23.5°C on June 28, 2023 (on the black line), 0.9°C higher than the 22.6°C on June 28, 2022 (on the orange line). A record high of 24.9°C was reached on Sept. 4, 2022, even while La Niña was suppressing the temperature. This time, there's an El Niño.

















The danger is that, as El Niño strengthens and as ocean heat keeps entering the Arctic Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, a huge amount of heat will abruptly be pushed into the Arctic Ocean.





This situation threatens to cause massive loss of Arctic sea ice over the coming months, with water in the Arctic Ocean heating up strongly due to



This in turn threatens to trigger methane eruptions from the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, a threat that has been described many times before, such as In addition, the Jet Stream is strongly deformed, and this threatens to strengthen heatwaves extending over the Arctic Ocean and causing hot water from rivers to enter the Arctic Ocean, and to strengthen storms accelerating the flow of ocean heat into the Arctic Ocean, while fires and storms contribute to darkening of the sea ice, further speeding up its demise.The danger is that, as El Niño strengthens and as ocean heat keeps entering the Arctic Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, a huge amount of heat will abruptly be pushed into the Arctic Ocean.This danger is illustrated by the image on the right, from an earlier post , showing the Jet Stream pushing wind at a speed of 126 km/h (78 mph) up through Fram Strait (at the green circle) into the Arctic Ocean on June 21, 2023.This situation threatens to cause massive loss of Arctic sea ice over the coming months, with water in the Arctic Ocean heating up strongly due to loss of the latent heat buffer and loss of albedo This in turn threatens to trigger methane eruptions from the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, a threat that has been described many times before, such as here here and here





[ Latent heat loss, feedback #14 on the Feedbacks page ]

[ see the Extinction page ] Loss of Arctic sea ice albedo, loss of the latent heat buffer and eruption of seafloor methane all constitute tipping points that threaten to abruptly accelerate the temperature rise in the Arctic, further speeding up loss of permafrost in Siberia and North America and thus threatening to trigger further releases of greenhouse gases.



In addition, there are further events and developments that could unfold and make things even worse.

Loss of Arctic sea ice albedo, loss of the latent heat buffer and eruption of seafloor methane all constitute tipping points that threaten to abruptly accelerate the temperature rise in the Arctic, further speeding up loss of permafrost in Siberia and North America and thus threatening to trigger further releases of greenhouse gases.In addition, there are further events and developments that could unfold and make things even worse.











Links

• Arctic sea ice under threat https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat.html

• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 1 https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat-update-1.html

• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 2 https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat-update-2.html

• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 3

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat-update-3.html



• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 4

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat-update-4.html



• Climate Reanalyzer - Daily sea surface temperatures

https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/sst_daily

• NOAA - The National Centers for Environment Prediction Climate Forecast System Version 2 https://cfs.ncep.noaa.gov

• NOAA - Climate Prediction Center - ENSO Diagnostic Discussions https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_advisory/ensodisc.shtml



• NOAA - sea surface temperature

https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/contour/index.html



• University of Bremen - sea ice concentration and thickness

https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/start



• NASA Worldview

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov

• Wetland emission and atmospheric sink changes explain methane growth in 2020 - by Sushi Peng et al. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05447-w



• Will there be Arctic sea ice left in September 2023? https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/05/will-there-be-arctic-sea-ice-left-in-september-2023.html • Will there be Arctic sea ice left in September 2023?

• Latent Heat https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/latent-heat.html

• Albedo https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/albedo.html

• Extinction https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/extinction.html

• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html





• Climate Plan• Climate Emergency Declaration



• NOAA - sea surface temperature• University of Bremen - sea ice concentration and thickness• NASA Worldview • Arctic sea ice under threat - update 3• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 4• Climate Reanalyzer - Daily sea surface temperatures