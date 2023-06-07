A Climate of Betrayal

by Andrew Glikson



“All grimly true, but they can be sure that they won't be recorded for their crimes in history –

because there won't be any history” (Noam Chomsky)





The inexorable rise of mean global temperatures to above 1.5°C higher than in 1750, at a rate exceeding those of the great mass extinctions of species and, according to the IPCC toward 4°C late in the century, renders extreme consequences for many life forms as a consequence of abrupt weather events and changes in the chemistry of the oceans, including acidification and dissolution of carbonate shells.









According to the clock of the atomic scientists it is 90 seconds to midnight







