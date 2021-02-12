The extreme rate of global warming: IPCC Oversights of future climate trends

Andrew Glikson

Dr Andrew Glikson

Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

ANU Climate Science Institute

ANU Planetary Science Institute

Canberra, Australia





Books:

The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary Evolution

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400763272

The Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early Earth

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319079073

Climate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the Anthropocene

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319225111

The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319572369

Evolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event Horizon

http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400773318

From Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and Intelligence

https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030106027

Asteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to Australia

http://www.springer.com/us/book/9783319745442



