The extreme rate of global warming: IPCC Oversights of future climate trends

by Andrew Glikson

Figure 1. Global mean surface temperature increase as a function of cumulative total global carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from various lines of evidence. IPCC





Figure 2. The younger dryas stadial cooling (Steffensen et al., 2008). Note the abrupt freeze and thaw boundaries of ~3 years and ~1 year.





Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports and comprehensive summaries of the peer-reviewed literature raise questions regarding the assumptions inherent in computer modelling of future climate changes, including the supposed linearity of future global temperature trends (Figure 1).Computer modelling does not necessarily capture the sensitivity, complexity and feedbacks of the atmosphere-ocean-land system as observed from paleoclimate studies. Underlying published IPCC computer models appears to be an assumption of mostly gradual or linear responses of the atmosphere to compositional variations. This overlooks self-amplifying effects and transient reversals associated with melting of the ice sheets.Leading paleoclimate scientists have issued warnings regarding the high sensitivity of the atmosphere in response to extreme forcing, such as near-doubling of greenhouse gas concentrations: According to Wallace Broecker , “The paleoclimate record shouts out to us that, far from being self-stabilizing, the Earth's climate system is an ornery beast which overreacts to even small nudges, and humans have already given the climate a substantial nudge”. As stated by James Zachos , “The Paleocene hot spell should serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of climate”.Holocene examples are abrupt stadial cooling events which followed peak warming episodes which trigger a flow of large volumes of ice melt water into the oceans, inducing stadial events. Stadial events can occur within very short time, as are the Younger dryas stadial (12.9-11.7 kyr) ( Steffensen et al. 2008 ) (Figure 2) and the 8.2 kyr Laurentian cooling episode Despite the high rates of warming such stadial cooling intervals do not appear to be shown in IPCC models (Figure 1).Comparisons with paleoclimate warming rates follow: The CO₂ rise interval for the K-T impact is estimated to range from instantaneous to a few 103 years or a few 104 years ( Beerling et al, 2002 ) (Figure 3A). An approximate CO₂ growth range of ~1.3 ppm/year applies to the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) (Figure 3B) and 0.12 ppm/year to the Last Glacial Termination (LGT) during 17-11 kyr ago (Figure 3C). Thus the current warming rate is a factor of 2 to 3 higher than that of the Late Glacial Termination (LGT: 17-11 kyr) and 20-30 times faster than the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) 55 million years ago.