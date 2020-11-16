Accelerated global warming and stadial cooling events: IPCC oversights regarding future climate trends

by Andrew Glikson

Figure 1 (a) IPCC average surface temperature change to 2100 relative to 1986-2005 IPCC AR5;

(b) IPCC average surface temperature change to 2300 relative to 1986-2005 IPCC AR5

The linear nature of global warming projections by the IPCC (2014 ) Assessment Report (AR5) (Figure 1) appears to take little account of stadial cooling events , such as have followed peak temperature rises in previous interglacial stages. The linear trends appear to take only limited account of amplifying positive feedback effects of the warming from land and ocean. A number of factors cast doubt on IPCC climate change projections to 2100 AD and 2300 AD , including:

However, global temperature measurements for 2015-2020 indicate accelerated warming due to both the greenhouse effect reinforced by a solar radiation maximum (Hansen and Sato 2020) (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Accelerated Global Warming reinforced by both greenhouse gases and a solar maximum Hansen and Sato, 2020





² Hysteresis is the dependence of the state of a system on its history. For example the

melting of an ice sheet may occur slowly depending on its previous state.



Andrew Glikson Dr Andrew Glikson

Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

ANU Climate Science Institute

ANU Planetary Science Institute

Canberra, Australia



