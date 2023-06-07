Smoke over North America





The map below shows the location for this measurement in Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2023 (at red marker).





The image below also shows wind at 250 hPa, i.e. the Jet Stream. The circular wind patterns indicate how deformed the Jet Stream is.





The image below, from an earlier post , further illustrates the extent of the deformation of the Jet Stream, showing the Jet Stream on June 6, 2023, with no less than 26 circular wind patterns (at 250 hPa) marked on the image, which also shows sea surface temperature anomalies. The Jet Stream is also crossing the Equator.







Links



• Copernicus

https://atmosphere.copernicus.eu



• Nullschool

https://earth.nullschool.net



• Google maps

https://earth.nullschool.net



• Fire

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/fire.html



• Jet Stream

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/jet-stream.html



• Feedbacks in the Arctic

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html



https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/arctic-sea-ice-under-threat.html



• Will there be Arctic sea ice left in September 2023?

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/05/will-there-be-arctic-sea-ice-left-in-september-2023.html



https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html



The above satellite image shows the US East Coast, with New York blanketed in a veil of smoke on June 7, 2023.High levels of carbon monoxide are visible over North America on the above map. Carbon monoxide is forecast to be as high as 8715 parts per billion in Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2023 (at 12:00 UTC, a few hours from now, at the green circle).