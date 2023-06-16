Arctic sea ice under threat - update 2

The Uni of Bremen image below shows Arctic sea ice thickness on June 15, 2023.

Loss of Arctic sea ice albedo, loss of the latent heat buffer and eruption of seafloor methane all constitute tipping points that threaten to abruptly accelerate the temperature rise in the Arctic, further speeding up loss of permafrost in Siberia and North America and thus threatening to trigger further releases of greenhouse gases.In addition, there are further events and developments that could unfold and make things even worse.