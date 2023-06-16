Arctic sea ice under threat - update 2

The NASA Worldview satellite image below shows Arctic sea ice in a poor condition on June 16, 2023, all the way up to the North Pole (on the bottom left of the image below). There is open water near the Franz Josef Archipelago, some 1000 km from the North Pole (on the right side of the image below). Clouds prevent a clearer view of the sea ice.
The Uni of Bremen image below shows Arctic sea ice thickness on June 15, 2023.
The danger is that, as El Niño strengthens, there will be massive loss of Arctic sea ice over the coming months, with water in the Arctic Ocean heating up strongly due to loss of the latent heat buffer and loss of albedo, while huge amounts of ocean heat keep entering the Arctic Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.
Furthermore, the Jet Stream is strongly deformed, threatening to result in heatwaves that extend over the Arctic Ocean and that cause hot water from rivers to enter the Arctic Ocean, while storms accelerate the flow of ocean heat into the Arctic Ocean, and while fires and storms contribute to darkening of the sea ice, speeding up its demise.
All this threatens to trigger eruption of methane from the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, as has been described many times before, such as in this post, in this post and in this post.
In addition, there are further events and developments that could unfold and make things even worse.
The upcoming temperature rise on land on the Northern Hemisphere could be of such a severity that much traffic, transport and industrial activity will grind to a halt, resulting in a reduction in cooling aerosols that are now masking the full wrath of global heating. Without these cooling aerosols, the temperature is projected to rise strongly, while there could be an additional temperature rise due to an increase in warming aerosols and gases as a result of more biomass and waste burning and forest fires. Furthermore, as traffic slows down, there will be less nitrogen oxide emissions, which could result in less hydroxyl to curtail methane.
In conclusion, the situation is dire and calls for support for a Climate Emergency Declaration.
• Arctic sea ice under threat - update 1
• NOAA - The National Centers for Environment Prediction Climate Forecast System Version 2
• NOAA - Climate Prediction Center - ENSO Diagnostic Discussions
• University of Bremen - sea ice concentration and thickness
• NASA Worldview
• Extinction
• Climate Emergency Declaration
• Wetland emission and atmospheric sink changes explain methane growth in 2020 - by Sushi Peng et al.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05447-w
• Will there be Arctic sea ice left in September 2023?
• Latent Heat
• Albedo
• Extinction
• Climate Plan
• Climate Emergency Declaration
